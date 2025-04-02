Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Wagon-R, Ertiga and others receive a price hike of up to 62,000: Check new prices

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Wagon-R, Ertiga and others receive a price hike of up to ₹62,000: Check new prices

Written By Govind Choudhary

Starting April 8, 2025, Maruti Suzuki will raise prices for several popular cars, including the Grand Vitara, Wagon-R, and Ertiga.

Homegrown automobile giant Maruti Suzuki has announced a fresh round of price hikes for some of its popular cars in India.

Homegrown automobile giant Maruti Suzuki has announced a fresh round of price hikes for some of its popular cars in India. The automaker revealed on Wednesday that it will increase the prices of Grand Vitara, Wagon-R, Ertiga, and some other cars starting from 8 April 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker stated that the price hike is due to unavoidable rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature additions.

“The Company has planned to increase car prices starting on 8th April, 2025. While the Company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market," said Maruti Suzuki in an official statement.

Notably, the increase in ex-showroom prices varies by model, with the Grand Vitara witnessing the steepest rise of up to 62,000.

According to the company's latest update, the Eeco will see an increase of up to 22,500, while the popular Wagon-R will cost up to 14,000 more. The Ertiga and XL6 will each see a price jump of up to 12,500.

For budget-conscious buyers, the hike is relatively lower for the Dzire Tour S and Fronx, with price increases capped at 3,000 and 2,500, respectively.
List of Maruti Suzuki cars receiving a price hike.

It is noteworthy that Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its vehicles for the third time this year, following the January and February price hikes.

In terms of sale figures, the nation’s largest car manufacturer, reported a slight decline of one per cent in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers, with figures dropping to 1,50,743 units from 1,52,718 units in the same month last year.

Sales of mini-segment vehicles, including the Alto and S-Presso, saw a marginal dip, reaching 11,655 units compared to 11,829 units in March 2024.

Similarly, compact car sales—which include models such as the Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift—fell to 66,906 units from 69,844 units in the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, sales of utility vehicles—comprising the Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, and XL6—experienced an uptick, rising to 61,097 units in March 2025, up from 58,436 units a year earlier.

For the financial year 2024-25, total domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 17,60,767 units, a marginal increase from the 17,59,881 units recorded in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

