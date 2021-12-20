Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is offering genuine parts and accessories for the vehicles to ensure safety of both passengers and the vehicles in this winter. These parts and accessories will enhance the safety and ease of driving during harsh winters. Given the persistent drop in temperatures and severity of winters in India, it is important to ensure that one’s vehicle is in the proper condition to weather the winter, said MSI .

“With chilly winters just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki India Limited wants its customers to have a safe drive. The company has a range of winter specific Genuine Parts & Accessories that ensure all-around safety of the vehicle during this winter season," said the largest car seller in the country.

The Gurugram-based car maker recommends its customers to use only Maruti Suzuki genuine parts and accessories as they are engineered and tailor made to precision and perfection for every Maruti Suzuki model. The use of genuine parts makes sure the overall performance of the car is maintained as new and increases the longevity of the car as well, it said.

Maruti Suzuki had already announced that the price of its cars across segment will going to increase from January 1 due to rising input costs.

