Maruti Suzuki has a piece of advice for its users in this harsh winter. Know what it says

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is offering genuine parts and accessories for the vehicles to ensure safety of both passengers and the vehicles in this winter. These parts and accessories will enhance the safety and ease of driving during harsh winters. Given the persistent drop in temperatures and severity of winters in India, it is important to ensure that one's vehicle is in the proper condition to weather the winter, said MSI.

"With chilly winters just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki India Limited wants its customers to have a safe drive. The company has a range of winter specific Genuine Parts & Accessories that ensure all-around safety of the vehicle during this winter season," said the largest car seller in the country.

Maruti Suzuki had already announced that the price of its cars across segment will going to increase from January 1 due to rising input costs.