Maruti Suzuki hikes Baleno, Ertiga prices after making 6 airbags standard

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike for two of its popular models, the Baleno and Ertiga, following the introduction of six airbags as a standard safety feature. The revised pricing, effective immediately, reflects an average increase of up to 1.4 per cent, the company stated in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

According to the automaker, the inclusion of additional airbags has led to a 1.4 per cent rise in the ex-showroom price of the Ertiga, while the Baleno will see a more modest increase of 0.5 per cent.

Post-hike, the Baleno, a premium hatchback, now ranges from ₹6.7 lakh to ₹9.92 lakh, whereas the Ertiga, a popular multi-purpose vehicle, is priced between ₹8.97 lakh and ₹13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The move aligns with growing consumer demand for enhanced in-car safety features, as well as stricter vehicle safety norms in India.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that the Baleno recently achieved notable results in the latest round of crash testing conducted under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The model secured a four-star rating for adult occupant protection and a three-star rating for child safety.

The Baleno was assessed in two configurations, one equipped with six airbags and another with just two. The six-airbag variant earned 26.52 out of 32 points for adult protection, slightly outperforming the two-airbag version, which received 24.04 points. Interestingly, both models scored an identical 34.81 out of 49 in child occupant protection.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, both versions scored 11.54 out of 16. However, results varied in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, where the two-airbag version surprisingly outperformed the six-airbag model, registering 14.99 points compared to 12.50.

Despite the mixed results in side-impact assessments, the Baleno was lauded for offering a comprehensive range of safety features. These include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), as well as front seatbelts equipped with pre-tensioners and force limiters.