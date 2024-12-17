Automaker Maruti Suzuki has reached a significant production milestone, becoming the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to produce two million vehicles in a single calendar year, reported ANI.

This achievement also makes it the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global facilities to accomplish such a feat.

As per the wire, the two-millionth vehicle, an Ertiga, was manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s advanced facility in Manesar, Haryana. Of the total production, 60 per cent came from the company's plants in Haryana, while the remaining 40 per cent was produced at the Gujarat facility. The top models produced in 2024 included the Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, highlighted the achievement as a reflection of India's growing manufacturing capabilities and the company’s commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. "This milestone is a testament to the potential of India’s manufacturing sector and our contribution to making India’s automobile industry more self-reliant and competitive on a global scale," he said.

The milestone comes amid strong growth in both Indian and global automobile markets. Maruti Suzuki operates three manufacturing facilities in India, located in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat, with a combined annual production capacity of 2.35 million units.

In response to rising demand, the company is set to launch a greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, in 2025. This new facility will have an annual capacity of 250,000 units, with plans for another greenfield site, which will add a further 1 million units to Maruti Suzuki's production capacity.

Maruti Suzuki continues to play a dominant role in India’s passenger vehicle exports, contributing nearly 40 per cent to the country’s total exports. Over the past three years, it has remained India’s top passenger vehicle exporter, shipping a range of models such as the Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and Swift to around 100 countries globally.