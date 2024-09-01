Auto News
Maruti not to deepen discounts for festive season even as sales fall
Summary
- India's largest carmaker's passenger vehicle dispatches fell 7% on year to 145,570 vehicles in August, reflecting a sector-wide trend
New Delhi: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will keep its production and inventory levels steady as it prepares for the upcoming festive season even as automobile dealers are saddled with high unsold inventory in showrooms.
