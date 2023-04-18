Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai share in retail sale market declined last fiscal: Here's why2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:02 PM IST
- In 2021-22, Maruti Suzuki had retailed 12,39,688 units in 2021-22 and grabbed a market share of 42.13 per cent. The share dropped to 40.86 per cent in 2022-23.
Market share of Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor declined in FY23 as compared with FY22 as the duo struggled with shortage of electronic components, FADA says.
