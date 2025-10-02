Maruti Suzuki Ignis becomes cheaper by up to ₹71,000 before Diwali. Variant-wise old and new prices comparison

Mainak Das
Updated2 Oct 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, despite being a well-capable model, never actually received its due respect. However, people who loved this car continue to admire it. The compact urban hatchback in a crossover form was launched in 2017 in India, as the third model under the automaker's Nexa series of passenger vehicles. Recently, the Ignis received a major price cut right ahead of the festive season, following the introduction of a revised tax structure under the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in from September 22. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has become cheaper by up to 71,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Sigma MT 5.85 lakh 5.35 lakh 50,000
Delta MT 6.39 lakh 5.85 lakh 54,000
Delta AMT 6.89 lakh 6.30 lakh 59,000
Zeta MT 6.97 lakh 6.50 lakh 47,000
Zeta MT Dual-tone 7.11 lakh 6.50 lakh 61,000
Zeta AMT 7.47 lakh 6.95 lakh 52,000
Zeta AMT Dual-tone 7.61 lakh 6.95 lakh 66,000
Alpha MT 7.62 lakh 7.10 lakh 52,000
Alpha MT Dual-tone 7.76 lakh 7.10 lakh 66,000
Alpha AMT 8.12 lakh 7.55 lakh 57,000
Alpha AMT Dual-tone 8.26 lakh 7.55 lakh 71,000

The price cut spectrum for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis ranges between 47,000 and 71,000, depending on the variants. The minimum price cut of 47,000 is applied to the Zeta MT, which now costs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 6.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The range of the Ignis now starts at 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim Alpha AMT dual-tone model is priced at 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), after receiving a price cut of 71,000. The AMT variants of the Ignis now start at 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the festive season going on and Diwali coming, the automaker is offering special discounts and offers, while the dealers are also offering benefits. Combined, these offers are expected to boost the sales performance of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the coming weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: What propels this hatchback?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that works in various other models from the brand. This engine is available with the transmission choices, including a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit. The engine churns out 81 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,200 rpm.

