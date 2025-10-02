Maruti Suzuki Ignis becomes cheaper by up to ₹71,000 before Diwali. Variant-wise old and new prices comparison

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, despite being a well-capable model, never actually received its due respect. However, people who loved this car continue to admire it. The compact urban hatchback in a crossover form was launched in 2017 in India, as the third model under the automaker's Nexa series of passenger vehicles. Recently, the Ignis received a major price cut right ahead of the festive season, following the introduction of a revised tax structure under the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in from September 22. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has become cheaper by up to ₹71,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Sigma MT ₹ 5.85 lakh ₹ 5.35 lakh ₹ 50,000 Delta MT ₹ 6.39 lakh ₹ 5.85 lakh ₹ 54,000 Delta AMT ₹ 6.89 lakh ₹ 6.30 lakh ₹ 59,000 Zeta MT ₹ 6.97 lakh ₹ 6.50 lakh ₹ 47,000 Zeta MT Dual-tone ₹ 7.11 lakh ₹ 6.50 lakh ₹ 61,000 Zeta AMT ₹ 7.47 lakh ₹ 6.95 lakh ₹ 52,000 Zeta AMT Dual-tone ₹ 7.61 lakh ₹ 6.95 lakh ₹ 66,000 Alpha MT ₹ 7.62 lakh ₹ 7.10 lakh ₹ 52,000 Alpha MT Dual-tone ₹ 7.76 lakh ₹ 7.10 lakh ₹ 66,000 Alpha AMT ₹ 8.12 lakh ₹ 7.55 lakh ₹ 57,000 Alpha AMT Dual-tone ₹ 8.26 lakh ₹ 7.55 lakh ₹ 71,000

The price cut spectrum for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis ranges between ₹47,000 and ₹71,000, depending on the variants. The minimum price cut of ₹47,000 is applied to the Zeta MT, which now costs ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹6.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The range of the Ignis now starts at ₹5.35 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹5.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim Alpha AMT dual-tone model is priced at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), after receiving a price cut of ₹71,000. The AMT variants of the Ignis now start at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the festive season going on and Diwali coming, the automaker is offering special discounts and offers, while the dealers are also offering benefits. Combined, these offers are expected to boost the sales performance of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the coming weeks.