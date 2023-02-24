Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki Ignis receives a price hike along with safety upgrades: Details
Back

Maruti Suzuki Ignis receives a price hike along with safety upgrades: Details

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 02:46 PM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-showroom-Delhi) and are effective from today. (Maruti Suzuki)Premium
The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-showroom-Delhi) and are effective from today. (Maruti Suzuki)

  • The automaker announced that the IGNIS is now being equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for its customers.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced on Thursday, that the Ignis is receiving a price across all the variants. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-showroom - Delhi). These new prices are effective from February 24, 2023. Moreover, the IGNIS will receive Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard features across all the variants.

The automaker announced that the Ignis is now being equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for its customers. “ Now, the hatchback t is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms," added the company.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-showroom-Delhi) and are effective from today.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has also recently updated its commercial sedan vehicle Tour S. The company has announced the 2023 model of Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan. Based on the facelifted Dzire car, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour S is offered in petrol and CNG variants. While the petrol model costs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the CNG variant comes with a starting price of 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan is powered by a 1.2 litre K-series engine. In the petrol mode, the vehicle is claimed to offer 88.47 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 4000 rpm. The petrol engine is said to have a fuel efficiency rating of 23.15 km/l .

While the Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan is capable of offering 76.34 bhp at 6000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 4300 rpm in CNG mode. The CNG model has a fuel efficiency of 32.12 km/kg.

Arctic White, Midnight Black and Silky Silver are the colour variants of Maruti Suzuki Tour S Sedan. On the inside, the updated Tour S gets a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and manual air conditioning along with front accessory socket and ISOFIX seat anchorages. The car also offers speed-sensitive door locking as well.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x