Maruti Suzuki Ignis receives a price hike along with safety upgrades: Details
- The automaker announced that the IGNIS is now being equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for its customers.
Maruti Suzuki India has announced on Thursday, that the Ignis is receiving a price across all the variants. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-showroom - Delhi). These new prices are effective from February 24, 2023. Moreover, the IGNIS will receive Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard features across all the variants.
