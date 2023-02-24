Maruti Suzuki Ignis receives a price hike along with safety upgrades: Details

Maruti Suzuki India has announced on Thursday, that the Ignis is receiving a price across all the variants. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 27,000 (Ex-showroom - Delhi). These new prices are effective from February 24, 2023. Moreover, the IGNIS will receive Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard features across all the variants.

