Maruti Suzuki starts production of Jimny SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki India began the export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India. The company, through an official release claimed that, the first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, the Middle East and African markets from India .

The new version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny was introduced in the year 2018. The compact off-roader builds on the legacy of over 50 years and now is selling in various global markets. However, the new version of the compact SUV is yet to be introduced in India. The SUV was displayed at last year's Auto Expo held in Greater Noida. The commencement of export from India could also lead to an India launch of the Jimny.

The company claims that the manufacturing of the Suzuki Jimny in India aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production abilities. In the statement, the company claims that there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model and Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet the global demand of the compact SUV.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports."

The length of the new Jimny sits well below 4 meters at 3,645 mm. The SUV that is being exported from India is built with two transmission options which include a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed Automatic transmission variant. The SUV gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine.

