Maruti Suzuki starts production of Jimny SUV in India

The new version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny was introduced in the year 2018. The compact off-roader builds on the legacy of over 50 years and now is selling in various global markets. However, the new version of the compact SUV is yet to be introduced in India. The SUV was displayed at last year's Auto Expo held in Greater Noida. The commencement of export from India could also lead to an India launch of the Jimny.

