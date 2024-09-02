Maruti Suzuki India cuts price of select variants of Alto K10 and S-Presso vehicles. Check details here
The price of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXI petrol variant has been reduced by ₹2,000. And the price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI petrol variant has been reduced by ₹6,500, the auto major said.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has cut the price of select variants of their Alto K10 and S-Presso vehicles, the auto major informed the exchanges on September 2.
Next Story
₹10,896.11.28%
₹5,451.052.34%
₹2,806.1-1.3%
₹12,421.250.19%
₹1,109.4-1.3%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message