Maruti Suzuki India ( MSI ) has cut the price of select variants of their Alto K10 and S-Presso vehicles, the auto major informed the exchanges on September 2.

“Maruti Suzuki has announced a reduction in prices of select variants of Alto K10 and S-Presso with effect from today i.e. September 2, 2024," the company stated.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXI petrol variant has been reduced by ₹2,000. And the price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI petrol variant has been reduced by ₹6,500, it added.

Maruti Suzuki reports 3.9% decline in August sales

Maruti Suzuki reported nearly a 3.9 per cent decline in sales, at 181,782 units in August 2024, compared to 189,082 units in August 2023, according to an exchange filing on September 1.

August sales for the company include 145,570 units sold domestically and 26,003 units exported.

The automaker's August sales decline was fueled by the fall in sales figures in the small car segment which covers the mini and compact cars. The sales declined 18.85 per cent to 68,699 units in August 2024, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 84,660 units the previous year, as per the sales data in the filing.

The company's domestic sales took a hit in August as the units sold fell 8.4 per cent to 143,075 units, compared to 156,114 units the same month the previous year, according to the company filling.

Maruti Suzuki's export data highlighted growth, as the automaker witnessed a 5.64 per cent growth in exports to 26,003 units in August 2024, compared to 24,614 units in the same period the previous year, as per the company.

It was reported that the company plans to keep its production and inventory levels steady as it prepares for the upcoming festive season even as automobile dealers are saddled with high unsold inventory in showrooms.

