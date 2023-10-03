Maruti Suzuki India gets ₹2,160-crore draft assessment order from Income Tax department
The company, in response to the order, said it will file its objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel.
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on October 3 informed the stock exchanges that it has received a draft assessment order for pending dues amounting to ₹2,160 crore from the Income Tax department. The case pertains to the period of financial year 2019-20.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message