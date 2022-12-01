Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. registered a sale of nearly 1,60,000 units last month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 159,044 units in November 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units, sales to other OEM of 4,251 units and exports of 19,738 units. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has sold 32,563 vehicles in November this year. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes Cars and Vans) sold 39,746 vehicles last month.
In terms of exports for the month, the sales figure was at 19,738 vehicles. In the Light Commercial Vehicles segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,660 vehicles in November 2022.
Meanwhile, it was also reported recently that Maruti Suzuki India expects that its sales network will touch the 3,700-mark by the end of this fiscal. This is amid the push to ramp up production capacity at its Manesar-based plant by 1 lakh units to cater to enhanced demand, according to a senior company official.
The country's largest carmaker crossed the 3,500 car sales outlets mark, more than doubling it from 1,300 dealerships from a decade ago.
The auto major inaugurated its 3,500th outlet, a Nexa sales unit, in Hyderabad on Friday.
Maruti Suzuki India currently has presence in around 2,250 cities and towns in India. The company added 237 sales outlets in 2021-22 and further 170 outlets between April-October this fiscal year.
"We are likely to touch the 3,700 outlets mark by March-end," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told news agency PTI .
"Now OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), including Maruti Suzuki, have portfolios of cars that cater not only to urban centres but smaller towns and rural areas as well," Srivastava said.
Currently, the company's has a cumulative production capacity of over 15 lakh units per annum at both Manesar and Gurugram plants. It additionally has access to 7.5 lakh units from parent Suzuki Motor's facility in Gujarat.
