Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has crossed the 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports since starting overseas shipments. The company shipped Maruti Suzuki Baleno - its 2.5 millionth landmark vehicle from Gujarat's Mundra Port to Latin America.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said “The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India's manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki's resolute commitment to the Government of India's flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering the government's efforts to enhance vehicle exports."

The automaker started exports with shipments to neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in 1986-87. Maruti Suzuki's first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. It currently exports to nearly 100 countries, including markets in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Maruti Suzuki started exports way back in FY 1986-87. Since then, our vehicles have earned acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability.

"Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India," Takeuchi said.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava said that the auto maker expects the sale of its premium vehicles sold through the Nexa retail outlets to exceed the overall sales of Hyundai and Tata Motors by 2023.

The company started its Nexa retail chain in 2015 to sell Maruti Suzuki's premium vehicles. It sells models such as Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara and has recently crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 20 lakh units. The upcoming SUVs Fronx and Jimny - unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 will also be sold through the chain.

