Maruti Suzuki India overseas shipments cross 25 lakh units milestone1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India started exports with shipments to neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in 1986-87.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has crossed the 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports since starting overseas shipments. The company shipped Maruti Suzuki Baleno - its 2.5 millionth landmark vehicle from Gujarat's Mundra Port to Latin America.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×