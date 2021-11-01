Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 138,335 units in October 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 112,788 units, sales to other OEM of 4,225 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 21,322 units, the company said.

“While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, the Company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month," Maruti Suzuki said.

The mini series of Maruti Suzuki, Alto and S-Presso witnessed decline from 28,462 last year to 21,831 units sold in October 2021. The compact segment that includes Baleno, Celerio, Dzire Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR also went down to 48,690 in Oct 21 from the 95,067 units sold last year.

The mid-sized Ciaz sales also declined to just 1,069 units last month from 1,422 units sold last year during the same period.

Interestingly, the Utility Vehicles have seen a positive response from the buyers with the 27,081 units sold during October 21 from the 25,396 cars sold last year. These consist of Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 models.

