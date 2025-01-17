Auto News
2025 will be the year of EVs for India, say automakers at Bharat Mobility Expo
Summary
- Top automakers showcase EVs as they prepare for transition to electric mobility; key worries over charging infra and range anxiety persist
New Delhi: Automakers have thrown the gauntlet: 2025 will be the year of electric vehicles (EVs). The new-energy vehicles held the centre stage across manufacturers exhibiting models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
