Maruti Suzuki India is increasing the number of its mobile service vans to over 300 by the end of this fiscal. The new move is being made under its Service on Wheels initiative. The company claims that this initiative is aimed at assisting Maruti car owners during the Covid pandemic.

A company official told PTI that the vehicle servicing business has been able to do better in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2019-20, even before the pandemic hit.

MSIL Senior Executive Director, Service, Partho Banerjee said, "Maruti service bounced back very quickly after the COVID-19. Our service on wheels has become a huge hit. The customers today are preferring that."

Since the vehicle needs to be lifted up while servicing, the company only offered the initial free services. In order to address the issue, the company then used the Super Carry (the company's light commercial vehicle) platform to achieve better results.

"Within a short time of one year, we now have 250 Service on Wheels - which is a big number in a whole year. This shows the way this demand is coming and we are trying to fulfill it," Banerjee added.

He further said, "We are ramping it up at a very fast pace because the dealers as well as the customers, are more interested in going for servicing done at their doorsteps."

Banerjee claimed that even in rural areas the service on wheels has got good traction, Banerjee said, "Customers are so happy they don't have to go to workshops. Also, in many places, it is practically not possible to have a big motor workshop."

Sharing the company's plans for enhancing the service, he said, "We expect to reach 300-plus (Service on Wheels) by the end of the (fiscal) year."

He claimed that despite the pandemic easing up, the demand for in-home servicing has not gone down. He said, "The demand has just increased after the COVID-19. Customers are now looking forward to a service on wheels."

He further said, "Our pace of growth was to the tune of 20 per cent in the second quarter."

