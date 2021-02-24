Maruti Suzuki introduces 2021 Swift in India at 5.73 lakh: Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Swift 2021. The Swift 2021 comes with a revised front fascia and three new dual-tone colours. The car also gets start-stop technology as well as a new multi-information display. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced cruise control with the new Swift facelift. Maruti also claims that the engine has been tweaked to produce more power.

Next Gen K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT

Engine with Idle Start Stop

Fuel Efficiency 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS

New Features like Cruise Control,

Coloured Multi-Information Display and Key

Sync Auto Foldable ORVM to delight customers

Electronic stability program with hill hold assist to be offered as standard in AGS variants The new Swift is equipped with the next generation of K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The company claims that the Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions.

Available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variants, the new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm.

Price list of the 2021 Swift:

View Full Image Revised prices pf Swift Click on the image to enlarge

The new Swift comes with features like cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronized auto foldable ORVMs enhances the driving experience. On the interior, the new Swift comes with a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display giving a vibrant visual appeal. The 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services to offer a delightful experience.

The car gets steering with enhanced return ability mechanism, new bigger sized front and rear brakes. The new Swift also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, reverse parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

The all-new Swift will be available in three additional dual tone options: Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.