Maruti Suzuki Invicto joins Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car bandwagon: Key safety features it gets

Maruti Suzuki seems to have taken the allegation of not making safe cars so seriously that it has started rolling out passenger vehicles in the recent past that have been fetching five-star safety ratings in NCAP crash tests. It started with the current generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and the latest model to join the list is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The rebadged iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross has recently scored a five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a premium MPV that was launched under the global Toyota and Suzuki partnership for sharing models and technology, is the fourth Maruti Suzuki model tested by Bharat NCAP. The MPV scored 30.43 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category and 45 points out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) segment. According to BNCAP, the Invicto performed exceptionally well in both the frontal offset deformable barrier test, scoring 14.43 points out of 16 and in the side impact test by scoring 16 points out of 16. The MPV cleared the safety benchmarks in the side pole impact test as well.

The credit for the five-star BNCAP crash test rating for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto goes to a wide range of safety features that helped the premium MPV to secure the high score.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Key standard safety features The Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV comes with an array of safety features that are available as standard fitment. The MPV gets six airbags, including dual frontal airbags and side curtain airbags. It also gets a rear-view camera, electronic parking brake with autohold, anti-lock braking system with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Emergency Call with SOS button, along with seat belt reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear disc brakes and speed warning buzzer. These safety features come as standard fitment for the Invicto.

The higher trim of the MPV, Alpha+, gets a 360-degree surround view parking camera with dynamic guidelines, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, rear window defogger and anti-theft security system as additional safety features over the standard fitments.

