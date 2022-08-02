Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new Alto car at the Janmashtami festival (August 18) to boost its sales during the festive period
In the past two decades, it is the only Indian car that topped 40 lakh unit sales in the domestic market
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new Alto car at the Janmashtami festival (August 18) to boost its sales during the festive period. The automaker has always claimed that Alto has always been one of the best-selling cars since its launch in 2000. In the past two decades, it is the only Indian car that topped 40 lakh unit sales in the domestic market. As a result, Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch a new version of Alto with advanced features such as new engine options and increased mileage.
MSI will be bringing back the one-litre petrol engine and an automated manual transmission (AMT) option in the upcoming Alto cars.
Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch: List of expected things
1. As per the spy shots of the next generation Maruti Alto, the car will sit on steel rims and will have body-colored door handles and black coloured Outside Rear-view Mirror (ORVM).
2. Talking about the car's engine, one can expect that the new generation Alto will get the same 800cc petrol while also benefitting from the 1 litre DualJet petrol unit that powers the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
3. The new K10 engine puts out 66 bhp and has 8 Nm of torque on offer. The engines might remain paired to a five-speed manual transmission unit.
4. The exterior and interiors of the new Alto 2022 may remain under thick camouflage but with fresh styling.
5. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is reportedly going to be available in seven variants--Std, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O).
6. The new Maruti Alto will comprise a parking sensor, dual airbags, camera, high-speed alert, seatbelt reminder, and child seat anchor among others.
7. The length of the new Alto is expected to be 3,530mm while its width and height could be around 1,490 mm and 1,520 mm, respectively.
Maruti's Alto 2022 comes as a direct successor to the iconic Maruti800. The Alto remained the market leader for decades in terms of volume sales. The 2022 Maruti Alto will reportedly have a starting price of ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).
