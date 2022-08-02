Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new Alto car at the Janmashtami festival (August 18) to boost its sales during the festive period. The automaker has always claimed that Alto has always been one of the best-selling cars since its launch in 2000. In the past two decades, it is the only Indian car that topped 40 lakh unit sales in the domestic market. As a result, Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch a new version of Alto with advanced features such as new engine options and increased mileage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}