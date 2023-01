Maruti Suzuki has launched its Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday. The SUV will go on sale by mid-2023 here in the country. This car is made in India at the automaker’s Gurugram plant and its bookings have been made open from today onwards.

Maruti Jimny 5-door: Exterior

The Maruti Jimny 5-door gets a longer wheelbase along with two additional doors and revamped rear quarter. The Jimny features upright pillars, smooth surfacing, circular headlamps, slatted grille, chunk off-road tyres and flared wheel arches. It measures 3,985mm in length, a wheelbase of 2,590mm, width of 1,645mm and a height of 1,720mm.

The newly designed rear doors come with Jimny’s box like body in style. It gets a contrasting black shade roof. The SUV comes with a door-mounted tyre with black covering, bumper-mounted tail lamps and rides on 15-inch alloy wheels covered with 195/80 section tyres.

Maruti Jimny 5-door: Interior

The Maruti Jimny 5-door comes with an all black themed dashboard with a 9-inch touchscreen at the centre. It gets a dashboard mounted grab handle on the passenger side and faux exposed bolts to give it rugged appeal. The Jimny comes with ample smart storage spaces, a stack of toggle switches on the centre console along with a 4x4 gear lever.

Speaking of features, the Jimny gets the automaker's SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Arkamys sound system. For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, hill descent control, rear-view camera andABS with-EBD.

Maruti Jimny 5-door: Powertrain

The Maruti Jimny 5-door gets a K15B engine mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of producing 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque. It also gets Maruti’s mild-hybrid technology. It is likely that Maruti Suzuki will announce the price of its Jimny by mid-July. The price of this SUV is expected to be around ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will lock horns with 5-door Mahindra Thar and 5-door Force Gurkha.