Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts globally: All details on SUV

Maruti Jimny 5-door: Powertrain

The Maruti Jimny 5-door gets a K15B engine mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of producing 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque. It also gets Maruti’s mild-hybrid technology. It is likely that Maruti Suzuki will announce the price of its Jimny by mid-July. The price of this SUV is expected to be around ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will lock horns with 5-door Mahindra Thar and 5-door Force Gurkha.