Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to reveal the Thar Concept EV on August 15. According to a report by AutoCar India, the EV could be unveiled at the manufacturer’s global event in South Africa on August 15.

The report states that the concept EV will have a 4X4 set-up. Mahindra Thar EV is expected to have a quad-motor set-up. The concept electric vehicle (EV) is rumored to come equipped with crab steer or crab walk capability. This innovative feature allows all four wheels to turn to an almost 45-degree angle, enabling the SUV to maneuver sideways effortlessly into incredibly tight parking spaces.

Additionally, it can perform impressive 360-degree turns almost on the spot, showcasing its exceptional agility and maneuverability.

While the company is yet to confirm the Thar EV, Maruti Suzuki Jimny fans have stormed the internet with concept images of Jimny EV. Here’s a photo of Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV as shared by a user online

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV Concept

Readers must note that this does not mean that Maruti Suzuki is actually working on a EV model for the Jimny SUV.

Coming back to the Thar EV, the AutoCar India report says that it could be built on the same ladder-frame or body-on-frame set-up as its ICE sibling or even on the new, dedicated-EV platforms that the company is currently developing.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra has offered a sneak peek of its upcoming pickup truck, scheduled to make its debut on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. This new vehicle is being hailed as the concept form of a global pickup truck and is anticipated to be built on the reliable Mahindra Scorpio N platform.

The pickup truck aims to carry on the legacy of its predecessor, the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck, which has been a successful player in the market for numerous years. Additionally, the company plans to unveil some of its future mobility concepts, showcasing its commitment to innovative transportation solutions.