Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV trends on internet as Mahindra Thar EV Concept rumoured reveal on August 15

The report states that the concept EV will have a 4X4 set-up. Mahindra Thar EV is expected to have a quad-motor set-up. The concept electric vehicle (EV) is rumored to come equipped with crab steer or crab walk capability. This innovative feature allows all four wheels to turn to an almost 45-degree angle, enabling the SUV to maneuver sideways effortlessly into incredibly tight parking spaces.