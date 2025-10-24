Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Should you buy it? 5 pros and 2 cons

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which was launched in its five-door avatar in India, has achieved a major milestone. The baby off-roader with go anywhere capability may yet not be as popular as many other SUVs in India, but the made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny has crossed the milestone of exporting one lakh units since its exports started in 2023. The five-door iteration of the Jimny is exclusively manufactured in India and is exported to more than 100 international markets across the world. Some of the key markets for the SUV include Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa and Chile. In fact, with this feat, the Jimny five-door has become Maruti Suzuki's most exported vehicle, following the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: In a nutshell Price ₹ 12.32 lakh - ₹ 14.45 lakh (ex-showroom) Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol Transmission 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT Power 103 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 134.2 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Drivetrain AllGrip Pro Fuel economy 16.94 kmpl (MT) / 16.39 kmpl (AT)

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: In a nutshell The five-door iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny follows the same design philosophy as the three-door version of the SUV. It is built on a ladder frame chassis and comes equipped with the Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD drivetrain technology, which makes it capable of going anywhere. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre engine that is available with transmission options of a manual gearbox and an automatic unit.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Should you buy it? If you feel mesmerised by the design and the capabilities of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and are planning to buy it in the coming months, here are the pros and cons of the five-door SUV that you must know.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pros The small footprint of the Jimny, along with its high ground clearance, is highly effective for rough hill terrains. If you love to drive on hills, the Jimny could be a very good companion.

The 2WD of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is mighty capable. At the stretches where many would prefer and recommend using 4WD, the Jimny, with its ESP (Also known as Electronic Stability Control or ESC) off in 2WD mode, works smoothly.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine does its job perfectly. The throttle input on steep inclines or bad roads, for which the SUV has been specially designed for works perfectly.

The SUV can cruise between 90-110 kmph on the highways for the whole day without any hiccup. This means if you are hitting the roads with Jimny for long road trips, it won't disappoint you.

When it comes to cabin comfort, the body roll is not significantly high for a body-on-frame car. The AC and the heater work well, which further enhances the occupant comfort.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Cons If you are looking for a fast car, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is not for you. If you want to keep pace with the turbocharged petrol or turbo-diesel engine-powered SUVs, you need to do a lot of downshifting and rev the engine at higher rpms.