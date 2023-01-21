Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV gets 9,000 bookings with in 8 days of launch: Report

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its Jimny 5-door SUV in the country earlier this month at Auto Expo 2023. The SUV’s bookings started in India on January 12. According to a report by Live Hindustan, the Maruti Jimny has received 9,000 bookings so far. Initially, the booking cost was ₹11,000, which has been eventually increased to ₹25,000.

While the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has garnered 2,500 bookings so far, the publication says. The report further says that the auto manufacturer has announced to produce 1,000 units of Jimny SUV in a month.

It also hints at the likely pricing of the SUV. According to it, the five-door Jimny SUV may be priced between ₹10-12 lakh.

Here’s how you can book the Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door)

Visit the Jimny’s official webpage or Nexa website

Here, click on the e-book button. This will take you to a new page allowing you to book the SUV

Next, enter the personal details such as name, mobile number, email ID, and more

Enter the OTP you receive on your mobile number

Select the car model, colour and variant of the Jimny SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door) is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).

The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Similar to the Fronx SUV, the all-new Jimny comes with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". Safety features include 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Powertrain on the Jimny has a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology. It will be offered in 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options. The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options.