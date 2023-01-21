Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV gets 9,000 bookings with in 8 days of launch: Report

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its Jimny 5-door SUV in the country earlier this month at Auto Expo 2023. The SUV’s bookings started in India on January 12. According to a report by Live Hindustan, the Maruti Jimny has received 9,000 bookings so far. Initially, the booking cost was ₹11,000, which has been eventually increased to ₹25,000.

