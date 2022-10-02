Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mule spotted: What to expect

The upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get traditional elements in the form of a five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, a larger bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern in the centre and fog lamps on both ends, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s testing mule has been spotted on various occasions. This time, the upcoming model was spied testing in Leh, alongside the recently launched Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. As seen in the images, the vehicle would retain most of the styling elements from the three-door version.
The upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get traditional elements in the form of a five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, a larger bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern in the centre and fog lamps on both ends, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Most of the interior details are expected to be shared with the three-door version.
The feature list will include a large touchscreen information system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 360-degree camera and steering mounted controls.
Mechanically, the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny would be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15 petrol engine option in both manual and a six-speed torque converter option.
To recall, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuted in India recently, at a starting price of ₹10.45 lakh. This SUV has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of technologically advanced safety features. Maruti Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. It is claimed to deliver fuel-efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. It will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The Smart Hybrid variant comes with a dual battery setup and offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist and Idle Stop-Start function. It is available with prices ranging between ₹10.45 lakh to ₹17.05 lakh.
The advanced Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid has a 1.5-litre engine. It sports multiple drive modes - EV, Eco, Power and Normal. The setup can also harness the power of both powertrains, depending on the driving situation. Maruti Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/160,000 km on the Li-ion battery pack. It is available with an e-CVT transmission and delivers best-in class fuel-efficiency of 27.97 km/l.
