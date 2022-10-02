Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mule spotted: What to expect

To recall, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuted in India recently, at a starting price of ₹10.45 lakh. This SUV has a dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, and a range of technologically advanced safety features. Maruti Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. It is claimed to deliver fuel-efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. It will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The Smart Hybrid variant comes with a dual battery setup and offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist and Idle Stop-Start function. It is available with prices ranging between ₹10.45 lakh to ₹17.05 lakh.