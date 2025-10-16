Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the true-blue SUV, becomes affordable by up to ₹60,000. Old and new price post GST 2.0 compared

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the true-blue off-roader from the automaker, which is sold in a five-door guise in India through the Nexa retail outlets.

Mainak Das
Published16 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki has reduced the price of its entire passenger vehicle lineup following the tax rate revision under the GST 2.0 regime that went into effect from September 22. While the small cars have received the major benefits owing to the reduced 18% tax in comparison to the previous 28% tax rates, the bigger cars too have witnessed a reduction in total tax incidence slapped on them. In this process, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, along with other models from the brand, have become cheaper than before. Maruti Suzuki Jimny, a true-blue off-roader that is sold in India in a five-door guise through the Nexa retail network, has witnessed its price being slashed by up to 60,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Zeta MT 12.76 lakh 12.32 lakh 44,000
Alpha MT 13.71 lakh 13.23 lakh 48,000
Alpha Dual Tone MT 13.85 lakh 13.39 lakh 46,000
Zeta AT 13.86 lakh 13.36 lakh 50,000
Alpha AT 14.81 lakh 14.29 lakh 52,000
Alpha Dual Tone AT 15.05 lakh 14.45 lakh 60,000

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has witnessed its price being reduced between a range of 44,000 and 60,000, depending on the variants. With this new GST price cut, the SUV is now available at a starting price of 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end model is now priced at 14.45 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base variant Zeta MT has received a price cut of 44,000, the top-end trim Alpha Dual Tone AT has become cheaper by 60,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: What powers this SUV?

Engine1.5-litre K15B petrol
Transmission5-speed MT, 4-speed AT
Maximum power104 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Maximum torque132.2 Nm 4,000 rpm

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, which comes with idle start-stop functionality. The four-cylinder engine is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a four-speed automatic unit on offer as well. The SUV gets Suzuki's AllGrip Pro technology that sends power to all four wheels. This engine is capable of generating 104 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The SUV promises 16.94 kmpl of mileage from the manual variant, while the automatic version offers 16.39 kmpl of fuel economy.

