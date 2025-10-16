Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the true-blue SUV, becomes affordable by up to ₹60,000. Old and new price post GST 2.0 compared

Maruti Suzuki has reduced the price of its entire passenger vehicle lineup following the tax rate revision under the GST 2.0 regime that went into effect from September 22. While the small cars have received the major benefits owing to the reduced 18% tax in comparison to the previous 28% tax rates, the bigger cars too have witnessed a reduction in total tax incidence slapped on them. In this process, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, along with other models from the brand, have become cheaper than before. Maruti Suzuki Jimny, a true-blue off-roader that is sold in India in a five-door guise through the Nexa retail network, has witnessed its price being slashed by up to ₹60,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Zeta MT ₹ 12.76 lakh ₹ 12.32 lakh ₹ 44,000 Alpha MT ₹ 13.71 lakh ₹ 13.23 lakh ₹ 48,000 Alpha Dual Tone MT ₹ 13.85 lakh ₹ 13.39 lakh ₹ 46,000 Zeta AT ₹ 13.86 lakh ₹ 13.36 lakh ₹ 50,000 Alpha AT ₹ 14.81 lakh ₹ 14.29 lakh ₹ 52,000 Alpha Dual Tone AT ₹ 15.05 lakh ₹ 14.45 lakh ₹ 60,000

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has witnessed its price being reduced between a range of ₹44,000 and ₹60,000, depending on the variants. With this new GST price cut, the SUV is now available at a starting price of ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹12.76 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end model is now priced at ₹14.45 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base variant Zeta MT has received a price cut of ₹44,000, the top-end trim Alpha Dual Tone AT has become cheaper by ₹60,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: What powers this SUV?

Engine 1.5-litre K15B petrol Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT Maximum power 104 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 132.2 Nm 4,000 rpm

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, which comes with idle start-stop functionality. The four-cylinder engine is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a four-speed automatic unit on offer as well. The SUV gets Suzuki's AllGrip Pro technology that sends power to all four wheels. This engine is capable of generating 104 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The SUV promises 16.94 kmpl of mileage from the manual variant, while the automatic version offers 16.39 kmpl of fuel economy.