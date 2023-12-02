comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition debuts in India, starting at 10.75 lakh! Find out what's new
Back Back

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition debuts in India, starting at ₹10.75 lakh! Find out what's new

 Livemint

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Jimny Thunder Edition in India with special editions for both Zeta and Alpha variants, priced between ₹10.74 lakh and ₹14.05 lakh. The edition comes with standard accessories like front skid plate, door visor and exterior graphics.

The Jimny is equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function, and Engine Immobilizer. (Maruti Suzuki)Premium
The Jimny is equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function, and Engine Immobilizer. (Maruti Suzuki)

The Jimny Thunder Edition has been discreetly introduced by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market, featuring special editions for both Zeta and Alpha variants. Priced between 10.74 lakh and 14.05 lakh, the Jimny Thunder Edition is available at ex-showroom rates.

Standard accessories included in the Thunder Edition encompass a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, grip cover in rustic tan, floor mat, and exterior graphics. Additionally, the edition features garnish on the front bumper, ORVM, side fender, and hood.

Maruti Suzuki has retained the original specifications of the Jimny, featuring a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine generates a maximum power of 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 134 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The vehicle offers a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manual variant boasts a claimed fuel economy of 16.94 kmpl, while the automatic transmission variant delivers 16.39 kmpl. The Jimny comes standard with four-wheel drive, and both Zeta and Alpha variants offer the automatic transmission option.

The Jimny is equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function, and Engine Immobilizer.

Interestingly, the top-tier Alpha variant comes with premium features such as a push start/stop button, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and an enhanced touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, it includes automatic LED headlamps, headlamp washers, fog lamps, dark green glass windows, body-colored door handles, alloy wheels, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny boasts dimensions of 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and a height of 1,720 mm, with a wheelbase measuring 2,590 mm. A notable feature of this variant is its extended wheelbase, contributing to increased cabin space compared to its three-door counterpart.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Dec 2023, 03:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹6,089.6-0.78%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,819.05-1.58%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,647.6-1.27%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,604.1-0.37%
Tata Motors
₹706.25-0.08%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App