The Jimny Thunder Edition has been discreetly introduced by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market, featuring special editions for both Zeta and Alpha variants. Priced between ₹10.74 lakh and ₹14.05 lakh, the Jimny Thunder Edition is available at ex-showroom rates.

Standard accessories included in the Thunder Edition encompass a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, grip cover in rustic tan, floor mat, and exterior graphics. Additionally, the edition features garnish on the front bumper, ORVM, side fender, and hood.

Maruti Suzuki has retained the original specifications of the Jimny, featuring a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine generates a maximum power of 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 134 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The vehicle offers a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manual variant boasts a claimed fuel economy of 16.94 kmpl, while the automatic transmission variant delivers 16.39 kmpl. The Jimny comes standard with four-wheel drive, and both Zeta and Alpha variants offer the automatic transmission option.

The Jimny is equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including 6 airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera, Brake Assist Function, and Engine Immobilizer.

Interestingly, the top-tier Alpha variant comes with premium features such as a push start/stop button, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, and an enhanced touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, it includes automatic LED headlamps, headlamp washers, fog lamps, dark green glass windows, body-colored door handles, alloy wheels, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny boasts dimensions of 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and a height of 1,720 mm, with a wheelbase measuring 2,590 mm. A notable feature of this variant is its extended wheelbase, contributing to increased cabin space compared to its three-door counterpart.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.