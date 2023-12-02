Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition debuts in India, starting at ₹10.75 lakh! Find out what's new
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Jimny Thunder Edition in India with special editions for both Zeta and Alpha variants, priced between ₹10.74 lakh and ₹14.05 lakh. The edition comes with standard accessories like front skid plate, door visor and exterior graphics.
