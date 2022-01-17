Maruti Suzuki India Limited has today announced the launch of the CNG variant of Celerio. The introduction of the new Celerio with S-CNG technology is aligned with the company’s commitment to further strengthen its growing green vehicles portfolio in India. Powered by next generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series 1.0L engine, the new Celerio with S-CNG technology delivers mileage of 35.60 km/kg, the company claims. It has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres.

The Celerio S-CNG is a factory fitted car which will be available at ₹6.58 lakh (ex-showroom) (VXi model). The engine can generate 41.7kW of power at 5300 rpm (CNG Mode), and 48.0kW at 5500 rpm (Gasoline Mode). The car has peak torque of 82.1 Nm in the CNG mode and 89Nm in the gasoline mode.

Celerio was launched in November 2021 in petrol avatar and has received close to 25,000 bookings in just two months of its launch. With the launch of the all-new Celerio, the cumulative sales for Celerio has crossed 6,00,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki factory fitted S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. S-CNG vehicles are also designed for safety, engine durability, convenience, and great mileage.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, that our customers find very comforting. With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22% CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions."

He added, “The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30% of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel-efficiency."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.