Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Celerio, claims 35.6 km mileage

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, that our customers find very comforting. With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22% CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions."