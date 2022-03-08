Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the Dzire , with S-CNG technology. Powered by advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 1.2L engine, Dzire S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW@6000 rpm and mileage of 31.12 km/kg, the company claims. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG range of vehicles are conceptualized, designed and developed at company’s Research & Development facility and are factory-fitted. Maruti Suzuki Dzire has over 22 lakh customers in India.

The Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance with better savings.

The S-CNG vehicles’ safety has further been enhanced with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and Microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19% CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles."

He further added, “The launch of Dzire S-CNG, will further strengthen our vision of green mobility and catalyze the adoption of green vehicles in India. With customers now getting a CNG option in India’s preferred sedan, the Dzire S-CNG will further alleviate the worries of rising fuel costs and provide economical and environment-friendly mobility to customers."

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG has been priced at ₹8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the starting variant while the higher trim comes at ₹8.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

