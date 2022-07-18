The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features
Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of the new S-Presso with Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology. The New S-Presso offers enhanced fuel-efficiency of 25.30 Km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT.
The new S-Presso now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants.
The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso."
Powered by highly efficient and refined Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, the new S-Presso delivers 49kW@5500rpm of power and 89Nm@3500rpm of torque. The new S-Presso demonstrates youthfulness, vitality and energy that resonates with the ‘go-getters’ of India who strive to lead an exciting life. The bold SUVish exterior design of the new S-Presso with commanding drive view, dynamic center console, large cabin space and high ground clearance bring comfort and convenience during driving.
Packed with safety features like Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter Front seatbelts with Front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and Electronic Stability program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants, the S-Presso offers a whole new safe driving experience to you and your loved ones.
The new S-Presso is available in a wide array of color options.
