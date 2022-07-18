Powered by highly efficient and refined Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, the new S-Presso delivers 49kW@5500rpm of power and 89Nm@3500rpm of torque. The new S-Presso demonstrates youthfulness, vitality and energy that resonates with the ‘go-getters’ of India who strive to lead an exciting life. The bold SUVish exterior design of the new S-Presso with commanding drive view, dynamic center console, large cabin space and high ground clearance bring comfort and convenience during driving.