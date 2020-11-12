Maruti Suzuki launches festive edition models of Alto, Celerio and WagonR

Ahead of Diwali 2020, automakers are going all out to tap into the festive fervour, mainly in the form of special edition kits discounts, and deals.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has launched festive edition kits for three models -- Alto, Celerio and WagonR.

The kits, which could only be bought with a new car, are priced at ₹25,490 for Alto, ₹25,990 for Celerio and ₹29,990 for WagonR, MSI said in a statement.

The Alto kit comes with various features like touchscreen music system, security system, dual tone seat covers, steering wheel, among others. Celerio kit comes with additions like designer mats, double din audio with bluetooth.

Similarly, WagonR comes with front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, among others.

Speaking on the latest introduction of the festive edition variants, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts - Alto, WagonR and Celerio collectively contribute 75% of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars."

“In the current times, customers are looking for options which offer trustworthy performance & are high on style quotient. To resonate on these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio and WagonR. We are excited to launch the bold and spirited festive edition variants of our top-selling cars. These special editions will stir up the festive enthusiasm with their dashing looks, style and comfort. Exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower our trusted customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles this festive season."

