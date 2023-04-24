Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV in India, price starts at ₹7.46 lakh2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki Fronx features an aerodynamic silhouette and proud stance with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet along with chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body.
Country’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The all-new compact SUV comes with a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Fronx SUV features Nexa’s signature design language “Crafted Futurism".
