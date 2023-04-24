Country’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The all-new compact SUV comes with a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Fronx SUV features Nexa’s signature design language “Crafted Futurism".

Maruti Suzuki Fronx price (Ex-showroom)

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Fronx price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from ₹17,378.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features an aerodynamic silhouette and proud stance with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet along with chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body.

The rear of the car has a sculpted upright profile featuring wide sweeping connected LED Rear. Inside, the SUV features a Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme in the cabin and a metal-like matte finish on the dashboard.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes powered by an advanced next-gen powertrain and transmission options. It has the all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with the Turbo Boosterjet engine. The engine can be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Fronx technical specifications

Customers can also choose from an Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine offering Idle Start Stop technology. This engine is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 5-speed AGS transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a wide range of features such as Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It offers premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". The SUV is equipped with Suzuki Connect technology offering over 40 intelligent connected car features ranging from Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and other.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx safety features

Safety features include 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side & curtain), 3- point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx colour options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered in 10 colours that consist of monotone and dual-tone paint shade options. The 7 monotone shades include – Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, and Earthen Brown. The dual-tone colour combinations offer - Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.