Maruti Suzuki Fronx features

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a wide range of features such as Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It offers premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense" powered by “ARKAMYS". The SUV is equipped with Suzuki Connect technology offering over 40 intelligent connected car features ranging from Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and other.