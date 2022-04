The wait is finally over, as Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched its all-new version of its multi-purpose vehicle - XL6. The model appeals to the buyers who are looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication.

The auto major said in a statement earlier, “The model comes with next-generation K-Series engine, advanced transmission, array of sophisticated comfort and convenience features, and bold styling."

Check features, prices, other details:

The new XL6 features captain seats in the second row and the reclining 3rd-row seats. It is equipped with safety features such as four airbags (driver, co-driver and front-seat side) as standard across all variants, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist (HHA) as standard across variants

The new XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a peak power of 75.8 kW. It is available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between ₹11.29 lakh and ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company had opened the booking for the 6-seater vehicle last week at ₹11,000, the automaker informed the indices in a regulatory filing.

On the new XL6, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said it comes with a next-generation powertrain and an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, besides a host of new features like ventilated front seats, in-built Suzuki-Connect with over 40 features with remote operations, a smartwatch and voice-enabled operations.

"The XL6 has been a very successful model for us at NEXA (retail chain). It has managed to carve a space for itself as the premium MPV in a short period," Takeuchi said.

MSI sells models like Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, XL6 and S-Cross from Nexa outlets. Other models like Alto, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, are retailed from its Arena dealerships.

