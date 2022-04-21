This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been priced at ₹11.29 lakh and the company had opened the booking for the 6-seater vehicle last week at ₹11,000
The wait is finally over, as Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched its all-new version of its multi-purpose vehicle - XL6. The model appeals to the buyers who are looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication.
The auto major said in a statement earlier, “The model comes with next-generation K-Series engine, advanced transmission, array of sophisticated comfort and convenience features, and bold styling."
The new XL6 features captain seats in the second row and the reclining 3rd-row seats. It is equipped with safety features such as four airbags (driver, co-driver and front-seat side) as standard across all variants, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist (HHA) as standard across variants
The new XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a peak power of 75.8 kW. It is available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between ₹11.29 lakh and ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company had opened the booking for the 6-seater vehicle last week at ₹11,000, the automaker informed the indices in a regulatory filing.
On the new XL6, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said it comes with a next-generation powertrain and an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, besides a host of new features like ventilated front seats, in-built Suzuki-Connect with over 40 features with remote operations, a smartwatch and voice-enabled operations.
"The XL6 has been a very successful model for us at NEXA (retail chain). It has managed to carve a space for itself as the premium MPV in a short period," Takeuchi said.
MSI sells models like Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, XL6 and S-Cross from Nexa outlets. Other models like Alto, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, are retailed from its Arena dealerships.