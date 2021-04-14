Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Maruti Suzuki logs highest ever sales of CNG cars at 1.57 lakh units in FY21

Maruti Suzuki logs highest ever sales of CNG cars at 1.57 lakh units in FY21

Premium
Maruti Suzuki sells a range of factory-fitted CNG cars, including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-PRESSO, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry
2 min read . 04:56 PM IST PTI

Maruti Suzuki India today said it has sold over 1.57 lakh CNG cars in FY21, its highest ever in a fiscal. The auto major had sold 1,06,444 CNG units in 2019-20

NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has sold over 1.57 lakh CNG cars in FY21, its highest ever in a fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has sold over 1.57 lakh CNG cars in FY21, its highest ever in a fiscal.

The auto major had sold 1,06,444 CNG units in 2019-20.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The auto major had sold 1,06,444 CNG units in 2019-20.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

MSI sells a range of factory-fitted CNG cars, including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-PRESSO, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry.

"We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory- fitted CNG-powered cars.

"At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared to high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

With the government's clear focus on expansion of CNG outlets in the country, the company is confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times, he added.

MSI's S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to the government's vision to reduce oil import, the company said in a statement.

The government aims to enhance the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company's S-CNG technology will play a critical role in democratising green cars in the country, MSI noted.

It further said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the gas industry are working aggressively on the expansion of CNG stations across the country.

Despite a complete lockdown in the initial months of FY21, more than 700 stations have been added in the last one year alone, a growth of more than 50 per cent, MSI said.

This rate of network expansion will aid the demand for CNG vehicles, it added.

Currently, there are more than 2,800 CNG stations across the country, which are likely to cross 10,000 numbers over the next 7-8 years, it noted.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.