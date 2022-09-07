Maruti Suzuki looks at improving market share by targetting SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki looks at improving market share by targetting SUV segment1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki is looking at the SUV segment to improve its market, with a new launch in the mid-SUV segment at the end of the month
Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is considering SUVs as a key segment in lifting its overall market share in India. Maruti Suzuki currently has a 45 per cent market share which it aims to lift to 50 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava, as quoted by news agency PTI, says in the non-SUV segment, the company has a market share of more than 65 per cent while in the SUV segment is not big. The company's basic objective is to lift the overall market share to 50 per cent.
Srivastava, while speaking about the company's position in the SUV segment, said, "SUV is the largest and fastest-growing segment and Maruti must have a good market share in this. In the entry-level SUV segment, Maruti's share is 20 percent of the 6.6 lakh cars which is being sold annually. But Maruti does not have a car in the mid-SUV segment whose size is 5.5 lakh."
He noted that the company is a market leader in the entry-SUV segment while having virtually no presence in the mid-SUV segment.
Adding that the company needs to grow in volume and market share, he says, "There is a need to enter the mid-SUV segment for which it will launch a model in the last week of September this year."
On diesel SUVs, he says that the volume of diesel SUV sales in the mid-SUV segment is dropping as the petrol engines are giving good fuel efficiency. He further added that Maruti Suzuki is also looking at the sub-four metre SUV segment, adding that company was having a good market share in the van segment.
With inputs from PTI