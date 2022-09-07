Maruti Suzuki looks at improving market share by targetting SUV segment

Srivastava, while speaking about the company's position in the SUV segment, said, "SUV is the largest and fastest-growing segment and Maruti must have a good market share in this. In the entry-level SUV segment, Maruti's share is 20 percent of the 6.6 lakh cars which is being sold annually. But Maruti does not have a car in the mid-SUV segment whose size is 5.5 lakh."

