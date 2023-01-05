Maruti Suzuki marks 40 years in India; introduces Black Edition Baleno, XL6 more

Maruti Suzuki, an automobile manufacturer, has announced that the company has completed 40 years in the Indian market. To celebrate the special occasion, the automaker has introduced a special Black Edition of its Nexa models which include Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and the recently launched Grand Vitara.
Interestingly, these five Nexa models will also be available in the premium metallic black colour that is said to be distinct from the conventional black shade. However it is noteworthy that the Black edition is available only on some selected variants of each individual Maruti Suzuki car. For example, Nexa Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha variants of Ignis, all the variants of Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ models of XL6 and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of Grand Vitara. The pricing of the special edition cars remains similar with the standard range of NEXA cars.
The company underlines that these special edition cars are tailor-made to appeal to the aesthetics of Nexa customers in specific.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Nexa Black Edition vehicles perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers expect from Nexa."
According to Srivastava, customers can personalise their favourite Nexa vehicle from the Limited Edition Accessory packages to match their style.
The Limited Edition Accessory packages come with an additional cost. It includes items such as front and rear underbody spoiler in a Grey and Black shade, front fender garnish, black door garnish, logo light, ORVM garnish, head lamp garnish, and more. Notably, not every accessory mentioned here is available at every Nexa store.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has recently unveiled the new S-Presso Xtra edition via its social media handles. The special edition brings a new rugged look to the hatchback and comes with new accessories. The company has not announced the price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition.
The price may be revealed in the coming months when the company may launch the vehicle. It is likely that the auto manufacturer may bring the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January.
