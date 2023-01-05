Maruti Suzuki marks 40 years in India; introduces Black Edition Baleno, XL6 more

Interestingly, these five Nexa models will also be available in the premium metallic black colour that is said to be distinct from the conventional black shade. However it is noteworthy that the Black edition is available only on some selected variants of each individual Maruti Suzuki car. For example, Nexa Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha variants of Ignis, all the variants of Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ models of XL6 and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of Grand Vitara. The pricing of the special edition cars remains similar with the standard range of NEXA cars.