Maruti Suzuki India Limited might be gearing up to take on a newly emerged segment with a mini-SUV based on the Baleno. The Tata Punch is the new entrant in this segment. Considering the size of the hatchback, the SUV will sit below the 4-meter mark. The new mini SUV is expected to be placed below the Vitara Brezza and above the S-Presso. The car is internally code-named YTB.

Similar to Baleno, the new SUV is expected to be built on the Heartect platform which will provide a weight advantage. The platform also does duty in a lot of other offerings from Maruti Suzuki India such as S-Presso, Ertiga, XL6, Ignis Wagon R.

The new car could get the same 1.2-litre petrol powertrain but it is expected to produce slightly more power and similar torque as the current Baleno. It is highly unlikely that Maruti Suzuki will introduce a diesel variant of the car.

The company is expected to unveil the vehicle by next year. However, there's no official information regarding the same. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also expected to get a complete revamp with a slightly more powerful engine and new front fascia.

