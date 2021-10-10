The new mini SUV is expected to be placed below the Vitara Brezza and above the S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki India Limited might be gearing up to take on a newly emerged segment with a mini-SUV based on the Baleno. The Tata Punch is the new entrant in this segment. Considering the size of the hatchback, the SUV will sit below the 4-meter mark. The new mini SUV is expected to be placed below the Vitara Brezza and above the S-Presso. The car is internally code-named YTB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similar to Baleno, the new SUV is expected to be built on the Heartect platform which will provide a weight advantage. The platform also does duty in a lot of other offerings from Maruti Suzuki India such as S-Presso, Ertiga, XL6, Ignis Wagon R.

The new car could get the same 1.2-litre petrol powertrain but it is expected to produce slightly more power and similar torque as the current Baleno. It is highly unlikely that Maruti Suzuki will introduce a diesel variant of the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is expected to unveil the vehicle by next year. However, there's no official information regarding the same. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also expected to get a complete revamp with a slightly more powerful engine and new front fascia.

