The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 48% fall in third-quarter net profit, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high material costs squeezed margins.

The top car maker reported a profit of ₹10.11 billion for the three months ended 31 December, compared with ₹19.41 billion a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations fell 1% to 232.46 billion rupees.

The company hopes to increase production in the fourth quarter, though it would not reach full capacity.

Though still unpredictable, the electronics supply situation is improving gradually, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

Car makers, which closed plants or operated at reduced capacities during the height of the pandemic, have found themselves competing against the consumer electronics industry for chips which are a critical component in electronic devices.

"Production was constrained by a global shortage in the supply of electronic components because of which an estimated 90,000 units could not be produced," Maruti, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said in a statement.

The company said that there was no lack of demand as it had over 240,000 pending customer orders at the end of the third quarter.

Raw material prices and shipping costs have also spiked due to supply chain disruptions, squeezing profit margins at companies looking to recover from the impact of the pandemic

The company, which sells every second car in India, sold a total of 430,668 units during the December quarter, lower than 495,897 units in same period, previous year.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier said it has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3% with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The company has enhanced prices across its models in the range of 0.1% to 4.3% owing to increase in various input costs.

