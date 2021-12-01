Maruti Suzuki reported that total sales for November this year stood at 139,184 units, as opposed to 153,223 units in the same month last year. The drop came on the back of slump in production due to the global chip shortage .

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the auto major said in a statement on Wednesday.

Of the total sales last month, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales stood at 113,017 units, while the sale to other OEMs was 4,774 units. The company had sold 138,956 units and 5,263 units under these heads, respectively. The car manufacturer recorded its highest ever monthly exports of 21,393 units, rising more than two times from 9,004 units a year ago.

In the mini and compact car segment, which includes offerings like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, Maruti Suzuki recorded sold 74,492 units during November 2021, down from 98,969 units in the corresponding period last year.

The company sold 1,089 units of the mid-size sedan Ciaz during the month, down from 1,870 units. Total passenger car sales stood at 75,581 units, declining from 100,839 units.

In the utility vehicles segment, including the Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, the company sold 24,574 units, slightly up from 23,753 units seen in November 2020. Meanwhile, sale of Eeco van dipped to 9,571 units during the month under review from 11,183 units in the year-ago period.

A total of 3,291 units of company's light commercial vehicle Super Carry were sold during November 2021, as compared to 3,181 units in November 2020.

Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and sales to OEMs stood at 117,791 units, as against 144,219 units during the last year.

The company has sold 1,010,674 units so far in the current fiscal, as opposed to 805,400 units in the same period last fiscal.

